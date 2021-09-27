Bellevue Group AG Has $44.64 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,568,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,704,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,741,000 after acquiring an additional 216,184 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

NYSE MDT opened at $130.07 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $174.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

