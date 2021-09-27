Bellevue Group AG Sells 787,500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787,500 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 1.56% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $101,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $0.15 to $0.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

