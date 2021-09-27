Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,309 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 217,994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 244,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 211,510 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.28 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

