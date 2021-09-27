Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 97 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $321.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.51. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock valued at $344,415,874. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

