Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $287.64 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.49 and a 52-week high of $288.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.87 and a 200-day moving average of $254.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

