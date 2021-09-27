Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 128.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $10,749,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total transaction of $446,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,729.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,329 shares of company stock worth $86,127,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Zscaler stock opened at $279.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.09. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of -145.07 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.