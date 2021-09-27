Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $216.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

