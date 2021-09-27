Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1,038.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

BILL opened at $273.13 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.33.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock worth $70,559,523. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

