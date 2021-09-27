Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.51 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

