BIDR (BIDR) Price Reaches $0.0001

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00101292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,088.68 or 1.00052589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.35 or 0.06904163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.00748765 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

