Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of BNK traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$8.43 and a one year high of C$16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.17.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

