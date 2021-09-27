Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of BNK traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Big Banc Split has a one year low of C$8.43 and a one year high of C$16.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.17.
About Big Banc Split
