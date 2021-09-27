Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $145,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

BILI stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

