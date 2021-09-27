Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report sales of $103.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.30 million to $103.82 million. Bill.com reported sales of $46.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $479.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.30 million to $482.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $641.24 million, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $668.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.87. 61,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.33. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,505 shares of company stock valued at $70,559,523 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

