Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $762.83 and last traded at $763.93. 666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 160,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $802.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

