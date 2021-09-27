Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at BTIG Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Get Biodesix alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,379.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience acquired 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 321,440 shares of company stock worth $2,414,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.