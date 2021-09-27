Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.80

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 789376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.91.

The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.18.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$193.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total value of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

