Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.21 million and $114.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

