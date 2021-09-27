Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Hits $0.27

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $159,977.80 and $392.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

