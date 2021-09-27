BlackHat (BLKC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars.

