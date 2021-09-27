BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.13% of Aspen Technology worth $854,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $124.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

