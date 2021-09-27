BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Bunge worth $805,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of BG opened at $78.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.