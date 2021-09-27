BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Agree Realty worth $925,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.