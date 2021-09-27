BlackRock Inc. Sells 178,940 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,192,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.68% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $823,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

