BlackRock Inc. Sells 339,843 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.07% of Vail Resorts worth $901,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.4% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $351.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average of $311.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.72 and a 12 month high of $352.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.