Blair William & Co. IL Buys 11,390 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.23% of Danaher worth $432,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.96. 27,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,987. The company has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

