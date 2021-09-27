Blair William & Co. IL Has $191.09 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of The Walt Disney worth $191,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 48,542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.19.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $324.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.47. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

