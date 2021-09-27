Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,241 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $95,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. 10,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,917. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

