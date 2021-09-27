Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $83,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 272,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,750. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $147.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

