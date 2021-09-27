Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of TransDigm Group worth $118,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock traded up $5.55 on Monday, reaching $649.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

