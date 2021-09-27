Blair William & Co. IL Sells 64,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,930 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $106,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA remained flat at $$51.95 on Monday. 108,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,404,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

