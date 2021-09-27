Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.55.

NYSE BE opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

