BMO US Put Write ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE ZPW traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.00. 5,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,266. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.66 and a 12 month high of C$16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.47.

