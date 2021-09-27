BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 32,901 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avaya were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avaya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.