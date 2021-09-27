BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 62,227 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,227 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of TTM Technologies worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.53 on Monday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

