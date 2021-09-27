BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 69,152 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,152 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 588,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,096 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,030,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 97,253 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

