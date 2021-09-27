BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.12. 94,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,799. Comcast has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.