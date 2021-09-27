BOMB Trading Down 29.3% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $246,102.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00006093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,158.78 or 1.00095095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00087027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001475 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002345 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,078 coins and its circulating supply is 903,290 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

