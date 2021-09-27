Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,491.35 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,242.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,289.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

