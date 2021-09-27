BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,904,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $92,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,719,000 after purchasing an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,120,000 after purchasing an additional 588,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

