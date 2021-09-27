Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Neogen worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

