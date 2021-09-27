Boston Family Office LLC Has $10.70 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $142.33. 158,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,954,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

