Boston Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.94. 19,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.