Boston Family Office LLC Sells 25,287 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,287 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.8% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.