Boston Family Office LLC Sells 490 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after purchasing an additional 727,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.35. 42,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,128. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.76. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

