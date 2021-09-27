Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.65. 89,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,277. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.17 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

