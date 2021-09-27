Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $634,000 Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.65. 145,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

