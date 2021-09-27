Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0010 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $236,459.30 and approximately $8,762.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00054942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00125833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

