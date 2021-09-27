Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$239.13 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$184.84 and a 12-month high of C$256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$245.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$230.32.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.9499994 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$259.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

