bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$9.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

