Bracebridge Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 237,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,868,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,004,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000.

MONCU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,440. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

